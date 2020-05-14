Engine Media Holdings — a new company that brings together of esports, news, gaming, interactivity and engagement for consumers — has launched its app UMG TV on iOS, iPadOS, and Apple TV platforms.

It showcases the latest esports content from UMG Gaming – offering access to news, gaming competitions and interactive, play along opportunities with esports content through an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

UMG TV on Apple features esports and gaming programming, news and competitions in English and Spanish and is available free for download in the App store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/umg-tv/id1509072337). The app is also available on Android, Fire TV and Roku.

