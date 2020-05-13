Epic Games has launched Epic Online Services, which unlocks the ability to “scale games and unify player communities for all developers.”

First announced in December 2018, Epic Online Services are powered by the services built for Fortnite across seven major platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android). Open to all developers, Epic Online Services is free and offers creators a single software developer kit to launch, operate, and scale their games across engines, stores, and platforms of their choice.

“At Epic, we believe in open, integrated platforms and in the future of gaming being a highly social and connected experience,” said Chris Dyl, general manager, Online Services, Epic Games. “Through Epic Online Services, we strive to help build a user-friendly ecosystem for both developers and players, where creators can benefit regardless of how they choose to build and publish their games, and where players can play games with their friends and enjoy the same quality experience regardless of the hardware they own.”

Included at launch are two suites of services that help developers further enrich connected experiences for players. With the highly anticipated addition of the Game Services and Epic Account Services—which include cross-play, cross-progression, and other online features—developers can now facilitate even greater engagement by enabling players to connect with their friends without platform boundaries, says Dyl.

