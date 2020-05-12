Roland, a manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, has announced the largest expansion yet to Roland Cloud, the company’s evolving cloud-based platform offering more than 50 Roland software synthesizers and sound libraries.

The expansion moves the platform to the company’s primary “roland.com” website and welcomes the ZENOLOGY Software Synthesizer, a “virtualized ZEN-Core” plug-in instrument that will change the relationship that hardware and software creatives have with sound. Other enhancements include new membership plan options, Lifetime Key purchases, international availability with multi-language and local currency support, and a refreshed “Roland Cloud Manager” app that now offers access to new sounds for compatible hardware owners.

ZENOLOGY, Roland’s new expandable plug-in version of its ZEN-Core Synthesis System for macOS and Windows, is offered exclusively through Roland Cloud membership. ZENOLOGY gives members instant access to ZEN-Core. Roland Cloud members can take ZEN-Core straight to their DAW and share sounds seamlessly with compatible hardware instruments like FANTOM and JUPITER-X.

Customer access begins with a Roland Account. Users sign up for free inside Roland Cloud Manager, and no credit card is required. With a Roland Account as their passport, users receive free features like the ZENOLOGY Lite Software Synthesizer and select hardware patches. They can also purchase memberships, Lifetime Keys, and sound expansions, with more to come.

A Lifetime Key gives the purchaser access to a single Roland software instrument of their choosing, with continuous use privileges available for as long as their Roland Account is active. Lifetime Key purchasers also receive ongoing free updates and the benefits of cloud-based mobility when signing into Roland Cloud Manager on any compatible computer.

Roland Cloud Manager keeps everything current and organized while allowing users to create and manage a Roland Account. Members can also manage all ZEN-Core compatible Roland hardware, access ZEN-Core Sound Packs, and use ZENOLOGY as a librarian from one centralized location within Roland Cloud Manager.

Roland Cloud now offers three membership levels: Core, Pro, and Ultimate, with both monthly and annual pricing options available. All paid membership levels start with a free 30-day trial of Ultimate. In addition, anyone signed up for a free Roland Account can explore the ZENOLOGY Lite software synth featuring 176 tones and six drum kits, access sounds for Roland hardware, and more.

You can sign up here for a free Roland Account.

