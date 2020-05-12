August Home, Inc, a provider of smart and secure front door solutions, says its August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is now available for purchase.

The retrofit smart lock comes equipped with a built-in Wi-Fi connection and a brand new compact design the size of a standard doorknob, courtesy of August co-founder and renowned designer Yves Béhar. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45% smaller in volume and 20% slimmer than the August Smart Lock Pro, yet still delivers the same advanced features, functionality and security.

From convenient access sharing and remote management to automatic locking/unlocking and 24/7 monitoring to strict security and privacy policies, it provides users with complete control over and insight into their front door’s activities, from anywhere in the world. The new smart lock provides a smoother turning mechanism and its face offers softer surface transitions and rounded edges, while the refined, textured ridges surrounding the lock invite tactility when the lock is manually rotated. There is also a new August badge that visually helps users identify the device’s lock status.

August’s full suite of integrations is available through the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, including those with Apple HomeKit, Airbnb, Samsung SmartThings, SimpliSafe, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. Its built-in Wi-Fi connection eliminates the need for customers to pair it with an external bridge for remote access, simplifying the setup process even further – all one needs to do is pair it with the top-rated (4.8 stars) August App to secure, monitor and manage access to their home from their mobile phone.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock can be purchased for US$249.99 at August.com and Best Buy USA. It will be available at additional leading retailers starting May 17.

