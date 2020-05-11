Metova — a provider of mobile, web, connected home and car, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions — has announced the results of their April 2020 technology survey revealing the sentiment of over 1000 consumers who are new to working from home due to COVID-19 on topics including technology, productivity, and security.

Notably, the survey found 48% say they are more productive working from home, 57% would prefer to work from home in the future and 68% have other workers or students also working in their household. Other survey findings include 31% think working from home is less secure than working in the office and 18% say their employer does not have clear security and password guidelines and procedures for working from home. In addition, 76% use video conferencing as part of their daily work while 53% have experienced glitches, or dropped audio during video conferences.

“We’re seeing a significant split among those who are new to working from home due to COVID-19 with a large group saying they are more productive and prefer to work from home, though almost half still prefer the office,” said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. “Because of this pandemic, we’ve seen the impact of an entire workforce attempting to work from home and as a result, employers may need to rethink their entire plan for working from home and their policies and practices going forward.”

