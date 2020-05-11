iHeartMedia today announced that Apple CEO Tim Cook, philanthropists and business leaders Bill and Melinda Gates, singer, songwriter and actor Becky G, actor and gender equality ambassador Freida Pinto, stand-up comedian George Lopez, director and actor Henry Winkler, New York Times bestselling author John Green, Grammy-award winning, Academy-award and Golden Globe nominated Mary J. Blige, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, actor, producer, singer and songwriter Rita Wilson, acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, rapper and record producer T.I., Apple CEO Tim Cook and Emmy award-winning news anchor Tom Brokaw have joined “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020”.

It’s a “special podcast event for America’s graduation month featuring commencement addresses from some of the most inspiring and accomplished thought leaders impacting culture today.”

Previously announced participants in “Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” include two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion Abby Wambach; cosmetics icon Bobbi Brown; comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler; restaurateur and TV personality David Chang; Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon; NFL football legend Eli Manning; journalist and NPR correspondent Guy Raz; top recording artist Halsey; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; top recording artist John Legend; award-winning journalist Katie Couric; Grammy-nominated pop star Kesha; DJ Khaled; R&B singer and songwriter Khalid; business leader and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson; Coach Mike Krzyzewski; Dr. Oz; international recording artist and business entrepreneur Pitbull; actor Sienna Miller; General Stan McChrystal; MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle; CEO of Epic Records Sylvia Rhone and top country artist Tim McGraw to help celebrate and inspire high school and college graduates of 2020 as they look to the future.

“Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020” will also feature speeches from leading iHeartRadio on air personalities and podcast hosts, including Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan, Angela Yee, Woody and J Cruz – each sharing, from the safety of their homes, sage advice, heartfelt stories and words of wisdom aimed at motivating graduates.

