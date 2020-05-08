According to recent data from Arizton, the data center market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of over 1% through 2025. Highlights of the research group’s report include:

° The U.S. market witnessed investments in 100+ colocation projects in 2019 and 35+ projects with capacity of over 15 MW.

° COVID-19 impacts construction and supply chain to a considerable extent across multiple states in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020.

° The southeastern U.S. witnessed around 40% of the data center investments in the U.S. market.

° Over 50% of the data center projects in the U.S. was identified in Virginia, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and California.

° EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, GIGA Data Centers, PointOne, and Archer Data Center are new entrants targeting hyperscale facility development.

