Huntkey, a provider of power solutions, has increased its selection of wireless chargers with the SCA109C, a wireless charger complemented with one USB-C (also known as USB Type-C) port and two USB-A ports.

The SCA109C’s wireless charger provides a maximum 10W power output for Qi-certified devices such as iPhone Samsung and iPhone smart phones. The USB-C port delivers 5V3A, 9V2A or 12V1.5A power intelligently to fit different devices. The two USB-A ports share a combined 5V2.1A power output.

It’s paired with a durable AC cable that’s equipped with a two-pin US plug, which is targeted at the North America market. To ensure safety, it is FCC listed and built with multiple protections including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection).

