Consumer electronics and smartphone expert Jason R. Rich has launched a new podcast targeted to non-tech-savvy Apple iPhone users. It’s called Jason Rich’s Featured App of the Week, and it’s now available online via almost all podcast directories and players.

Each free podcast episode is less than 10 minutes in length, but full of information designed to help anyone get the most out of their smartphone in the fastest and quickest way possible. Covering a different topic in each episode, the podcast allows iPhone users to discover details about new apps, plus obtain tips and strategies that’ll make it easier for anyone to get the most out of their iPhone as a communications, organizational, productivity, information-gathering, time management, digital photography, personal enrichment, and/or entertainment tool.

Initial episode topics, which are all now available to download or stream, include:

Discover Telemedicine Apps and the COVID-19 App for Your iPhone

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) When Surfing the Internet with Your Smartphone

Using Mobile Apps to Reduce Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

Use Apps to Conveniently Have Restaurants Deliver Meals Directly to Your Home

How to Easily Add a Second (Work) Phone Line to Your iPhone

Using the Credit Karma Online Service and Mobile App to Check Your Credit Scores and Improve Your Credit Rating…For Free

Discover How to Manage Your Prescription Medications and Save Money Using Apps On Your iPhone

Listen to Audiobooks (Sometimes for Free) Using Your iPhone

Follow the Latest News Headlines Using Apple’s Free News App on Your iPhone

When Should You Upgrade Your iPhone? Expert Advice and Smartphone Upgrade Tips

Jason Rich’s Featured App of the Week podcast is available via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, TuneIn + Alexa, Deezer, and most other podcast directories and players.

