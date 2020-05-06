Moshi has announced a new portable battery, the IonGo 5K Duo. Crafted from vegan leather, it will purportedly keep you powered up all day long with a 5000 mAh capacity battery.

The IonGo 5K Duo features built-in Lightning and USB-C cables, so it works with both iOS and Android devices. The battery cells are optimized for charging, discharging, and low internal resistance.

The folks at Moshi say the IonGo 5K Duo has been rigorously tested to ensure it retains 80% battery capacity after 800 charge cycles. It costs $75 and will be available in mid-May at moshi.com.

