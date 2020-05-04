With the health and wellbeing of its customers, employees and communities in mind, Jamf, which specializes in Apple Enterprise Management, is relaunching the 2020 Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC), a rally of Apple IT administrators, as a complimentary virtual event. The dates will remain Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2020.

Jamf says it’s “dedicated to making sure that the experience reflects the JNUC that so many in the community have come to know and love, while enabling remote participation from anywhere in the world.” More details on the virtual event can be found at https://www.jamf.com/events/jamf-nation-user-conference/2020/ .

