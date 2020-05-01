Plex has announced the addition of video entertainment network Crackle’s library of movies and TV shows to the Plex ad-supported video on demand collection, bringing thousands more titles available for anyone with a free Plex account to stream.

Crackle, part of the larger Crackle Plus network formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., brings a catalog of content and enhances the Plex catalog with titles spanning all genres. (Note that you may need to update your Plex app for the Crackle content to appear).

Also, Plex is announcing a new blog called The Watch List, which will offer curated lists of movies to help you decide what to watch. This is separate from the Plex corporate blog and the new link is here: https://www.plex.tv/the-watch-list/

