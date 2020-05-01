Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.4.24, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign helping users eliminate repetitive tasks as well as avoid costly output errors through batch processing and auto-preflighting. Version 2.4.24 lets users share sequences of output workflows, which allow file export to multiple formats at once, by exporting and importing the actions directly from within the app.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$170; there’s a “lite” version for $120). A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $85 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...