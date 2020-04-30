OtterBox Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology is available now at otterbox.com and verizon.com.

“Our phones pick up bacteria wherever we go,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology incorporates an agent in the glass to help reduce microbial growth.”

The EPA-registered technology in this new Amplify Glass keeps the screen protected longer from drops, bumps, scratches and helps keep the screen clean, he adds. The silver ion technology is embedded in the glass and won’t wear away over time.

Parke says that for 360-degree protection, pair Amplify Glass with Antimicrobial Technology with Defender Series Pro, available for the latest Apple iPhones. For full device availability and pricing, check out otterbox.com.

