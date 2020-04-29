Google Cloud today announced it’s making Google Meet, Google’s premium video-conferencing solution, free for everyone with availability rolling out over the coming weeks.

Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to G Suite’s business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including the expanded tiled view.

Google says it’s invested “years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that’s trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world, and in recent months has accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful.” Starting next week, Google will be gradually expanding Meet’s availability to more and more people over the following weeks.

While users might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, they can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

