Smile has launched PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12, an update of its PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 12 introduces Optimize PDF, a magnifier window, a callout tool, and DocuSign support for Pro users.

PDFpen provides a document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with a variety of editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information. You can export to Microsoft Word, fix typos without the original document and add comments, images and highlight text.

Version 12 adds the ability to reduce PDF file sizes as much or as little as needed with a new Optimize PDF feature. The integration of compression methods such as MRC, CCITT reduces the file size while scanning, editing, and saving.

Also included, a magnifier window, a callout tool, customized paper styles and orientation selection for new documents, and for Pro users, DocuSign support. PDFpen is available for approximately US$85 and PDFpenPro for $140. Both require macOS 10.13 or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen.

