MacAppware has announced MacOptimizer 4.2, an upgrade to its disk utility app for macOS.

It’s designed to help you clean, repair, and organize your Mac. You can speed up your Mac, fix common problems on your computer, and organize your Mac desktop using the utility. Version 4.x boasts new features to analyze and boost memory, speed up Internet browsing, monitor CPU and battery usage, and more.

MacOptimizer 4.2 macOS 10.9 (64bit) and newer. It’s available for purchase on the MacAppware website for US$29.99.

