Jumsoft has released updates to Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages.

Toolbox for Keynote offers customizable items and ways to combine them: everything from fully designed themes, layouts, to stunning infographics, clipart and bullets and more. The update brings a revamp of the apps’ user interface, introduces a new and improved content structure, and adds usability improvements such as custom collections.

Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages each contain over 30,000 items with content being updated regularly. Jumsoft’s new Toolbox for Keynote and Toolbox for Pages are now available to download/update on the Mac and iOS App Stores. Both are free, but tout in-app purchases.

