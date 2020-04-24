Alec Summers has announced Pro Mouse 1.4, an update to his mouse enhancement tool for macOS.

The app allows users to customize and enhance their Mac’s mouse pointer, adding the ability to draw anywhere on the screen, zoom into the smallest details, and highlight parts of the screen to focus on what matters. Version 1.4 brings the option to “fill” the mouse halo to make it a solid color, adjusts the limits on the size of the mouse halo, and more.

Pro Mouse 1.4 requires macOS 10.13 or later. It costs US$3.99 and is available at Mac App Store.

