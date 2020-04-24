Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory Server 2.2.15, a maintenance update to the company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The tool automates printing and exporting from InDesign in multi-user environments by processing files from watched hot folders. Output Factory offers auto-preflight, layer versioning, email notifications, variable file names, custom scripts and more. Version 2.2.15 improves the XMP variable engine that allows to use InDesign file metadata in output file names.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2020.

