TeamViewer, a global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, now offers TeamViewer Pilot — a solution for remote assistance, powered by augmented reality (AR) – to healthcare organizations around the globe for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Healthcare workers are asking for remote solutions when they can’t physically be in multiple places, or if it’s too dangerous to travel to multiple facilities,” says Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer. “Our front-line healthcare workers are spread thin right now and at TeamViewer, we want to do everything we can to help those helping us the most during the crisis.”

Healthcare workers can use one-to-one TeamViewer Pilot connections to share interactive video streaming and AR annotations to solve problems when they can’t be in the same place at the same time. Pilot sessions can also be recorded and shared with others to intuitively explain how to solve similar issues.

Remote technical or medical experts can help one another with step-by-step guidance on how to use hospital equipment or devices, as well as collaborate with healthcare staff for on-the-job training or second opinions.

The TeamViewer Pilot mobile app is available to download by anyone at the Apple App Store or Google. All TeamViewer Pilot remote sessions are secured by end-to-end 256-bit encryption. Certifications and Compliance include: SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and GDPR. Interested healthcare organizations can find more information about the free licenses at https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/content/pilot-free-for-medical/

