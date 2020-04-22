Epson has introduced the 13-inch SureColor P700 and 17-inch SureColor P900 desktop photo printers.

The new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 are the smallest professional 13 and 17-inch printers in their class, with a 30% size reduction from Epson’s previous generation printers, and are designed for use in photography, graphic design, fine art, and illustration. The printers tout a new 10-channel MicroPiezo AMC printhead to increase productivity, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types – no ink switching necessary. Featuring new UltraChrome PRO10 pigment ink with Violet, the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 deliver a wide color gamut and support Advanced Black and White Mode.

For the first time, users can print directly from iOS devices to the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 in a color managed workflow.

Using an updated mobile version of Epson Print Layout software, full support and color management tools are provided for iPhone and iPad printing. These printers also feature a new print driver mode – Carbon Black – which dramatically increases Dmax by up to 11 percent, for best-in-class black density and reduced bronzing and gloss differential on glossy papers.

The SureColor P700 can accommodate both roll and cut sheet media, and the SureColor P900 accommodates cut sheet media and an optional fully enclosed roll media adapter supports both 2-inch and 3-inch rolls and roll printing up to 10 feet long. Additional features include a 4.3-inch customizable touchscreen, upgraded wireless connectivity including 5GHz and an interior LED light to watch the progress of a print.

The SureColor P700 (US$799) and SureColor P900 ($1,295) will be available through Epson Authorized Resellers starting in May. The printers offer a standard Epson Preferred Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

