Digi International has launched several new cellular routers and extenders, each designed to meet the present and future connectivity needs of organizations in the transportation and enterprise marketplaces.

The Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 mark the launch of its TX line of transportation and intelligent traffic system routers, while the Digi EX12 cellular extender joins the Digi EX15 in supporting indoor, enterprise use cases. Digi now has routers that include 5Ge / Gigabit LTE (Cat 18) radios, Band 71 and CBRS connectivity, 5G readiness, and are FirstNet Ready.

Both the Digi TX54 and TX64 are available now. The Digi EX12 will be available by this summer.

Like this: Like Loading...