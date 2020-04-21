Steve Troughton-Smith says in a tweet that Apple will host an online event for developers about “supporting accessibility in your apps.”

To be held on Thursday, April 23, it will help participants “learn how you can take advantage of the aware-winning accessibility features that come standard on Apple devices.” Developers will be able to ask questions during and after the sessions, and sign up for individual consultations. However, so far there’s no registration link on Apple’s Developer website.

