AUKEY says its Omnia 100W charger series is ready to launch. Just 32mm thick and comes integrated with AUKEY’s latest OmniaChip, which makes use of gallium nitride (GaN) circuitry to produce a charger that’s purportedly smaller and more efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers of the same power.

The folks at Omnia says the Omnia 100W is ideal for charging the latest 16-nch MacBook Pro, and is only half the size of Apple’s 96W charger despite. It can fast-charge any USB Power Delivery device at the maximum speed it supports, including the Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro, and a range of smartphones including all the latest iPhones.

Being 50% the size of comparable chargers offers impressive portability, and this characteristic is heightened by the inclusion of foldable prongs. This means the charger takes up even less space in your laptop bag and won’t scratch your devices.

The Omnia 100W is available for pre-order now. There’s also the dual-port Omnia Duo 65W, which makes use of the same OmniaChip technology.

