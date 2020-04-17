The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market declined 3%year-over-year falling to US$19.6 billion, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2019: Shipments decline 13 Percent.”

According to this research report from the research group, Qualcomm, Apple, HiSilicon, Samsung LSI and MediaTek captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market in 2019. Qualcomm maintained the smartphone AP market with 36% revenue share followed by Apple with 24% and HiSilicon with 14%. The report also notes:

° Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled smartphone applications processor (AP) shipments grew 45%.

° Smartphone applications processors (AP) with on-device AI engines accounted for nearly 51% of total smartphone APs shipped in 2019 up from approximately 31% in 2018.

