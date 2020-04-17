Houdah Software has announced HoudahSpot 5.1, an update to the file search tool for Mac.

The utility is designed to help Mac users organize and find files. It combine file search with a customizable results display and previews. Version 5.1 brings a smaller features and enhancements, including enhanced previews.

HoudahSpot 5.1 requires macOS 10.13 or higher. It costs US$34 for a single-user license. A family license is available for $42. Upgrades are priced $19 and $29, respectively. HoudahSpot licenses purchased on or after October 1, 2018, qualify for a free upgrade. A full-featured trial version is available.

