To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020, Discovery Education today announced it has made 50 educational, no-cost activities and events available to teachers, K-12 students, and families worldwide to participate in from their own homes.

Found online at Discovery Education’s 50 Ways to Earth Day website, which can be found here, students and families will learn about actions they can take to help protect our planet as they virtually meet people and explore places around the globe, go on Virtual Field Trips, and learn about issues that impact us all. Discovery Education specializes in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. In addition to the 50 activities, Discovery Education is hosting four special live events from our partners at Animal Planet, Polar Bears International, and Major League Baseball. The schedule for these events is as follows:

° 10 am EST — You Can Protect the Animals with Animal Planet’s Forrest Galante. This event will be a world premiere of a special message and video from Animal Planet’s EXTINCT OR ALIVE host Forrest Galante, who will share with students what it’s like to be a wildlife biologist, why he’s so passionate about protecting animals, and some simple things they can do to make the world a better place for wildlife.

° 11:00 am EST — A Live Earth Day Visit with Polar Bears (Elementary School Edition). During this event, students will learn all about polar bears, including top ten facts, and some simple actions people can take to have a positive impact on our planet. Then, participants will meet a polar bear cub.

° 1 pm EST — MLB Green Goes Live! Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter will participate in an engaging LIVE Twitter Chat on @DiscoveryEducation to discuss his passion for sustainability and reinforce the importance of caring for the environment. Suter graduated from Harvard University with a dual Environmental Science and Public Policy degree in 2012.

° 2 pm EST — A Live Earth Day Visit with Polar Bears (Secondary School Edition): Participating secondary school students will dive into the world of polar bears and learn how to help protect habitats. Attendees will then discover some little known facts about polar bears and visit a polar bear cub.

Discovery Education’s 50 Ways to Earth Day assets are drawn from content partners like Discovery Channel, Major League Baseball, Polar Bears International, National Science Foundation, and the World Wildlife Fund. This content is standards-aligned and has been paired with 50 standalone activities for teachers, families and students to mark the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

Like this: Like Loading...