VideoProc, video processing software developed by Digiarty Software, has been updated to version 3.6, adding an AV1 decoder to edit and convert any AV1 videos. And it’s free through April 30.

AV1 is a new open-source video codec mainly used for high-quality video transmission over the Internet. The data compression of AV1 is 34%, 46.2% and 50.3% higher than that of libvpx-vp9, x264 high profile, and x264 main profile.

VideoProc is a 4-in-1 combo. It’s designed for meeting various needs of multimedia files in the intermediate process — namely, after video capture and before the utilization of result files (such as uploading and playback).

VideoProc is also capable of converting videos, audios and DVDs, processing videos in a simple and flexible manner, including cutting, cropping, merging, rotating, burning subtitles into videos, and so on. Finally, it can extract videos and music from online websites, record computer or iPhone screen and/or record from webcam.

