Eve has released version 4.2 of their Eve app. If you’re already using the Eve app with a HomeKit-enabled camera, you know that you’ve always been able to take a quick look at your HomeKit-enabled cameras in At a Glance. Features of Eve 4.2 include:

° Column 1: At A Glance. View all of your Home-Kit-enabled cameras along with your other accessories at once in At a Glance.

° Column 2: Accessory Details. View details such as additional camera services and the current camera status, and manually pause or resume streaming.

° Column 3: Types. Get an overview of all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras at once using the Types view in the Rooms tab.

Also, a new fullscreen view makes it easier to adjust your camera’s audio settings and offers convenient push to talk functionality for cameras with both microphone and speaker.

Also, Eve is gearing up for the release of Eve Cam, a camera that exclusively taps into HomeKit technology to deliver state-of-the-art privacy by design, with no parallel data sharing, no account or registration, and no tracking or profiling. Even when you’re at home and have disabled all video features, you can still use Eve Cam as a full-blown motion sensor to control your other HomeKit-enabled accessories. Eve Cam will start shipping next month. You can learn more and sign up for updates at www.evehome.com/eve-cam.

