Apple has released a mobility data trends tool from Apple Maps to support the work happening around the globe to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The company says this mobility data may provide helpful insights to local governments and health authorities and may also be used as a foundation for new public policies by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities. To learn more about COVID-19 mobility trends, visit apple.com/covid19/mobility.

