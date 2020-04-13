Tuxera has updated Tuxera NTFS for Mac, an app that allows users to enjoy full functionality of NTFS drives formatted in Windows. The latest edition adds support for macOS Catalina.

With Tuxera NTFS for Mac, you can enjoy all the same functions as users can in Windows when using NTFS drives. This is handy for those who use both operating systems. It’s also useful for those who have USB or other external drives formatted in NTFS.

Tuxera NTFS for Mac costs US$15 for a single license, which is valid for the entire lifetime of the software and covers up to three home computers.

