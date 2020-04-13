Sync has been named as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist (AAES). The company says its offers “a new technology experience with a purpose-built space for people and businesses to shop, learn, share, create and collaborate.”

“We are incredibly proud to be appointed to Apple’s new education program,” says Tom Crump, head of sales. “Our entire organization is passionate about education and supporting schools, colleges and universities, not just in their deployment of technology, but in generating positive outcomes through its application.”

