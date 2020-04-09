Research and Markets predicts that nearly 72% of the enterprises will be deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within the enterprise physical facility or application system by 2025.

Chipsets will track user location, choice and preference, surrounding environment, machine behavior, and many other data patterns to generate actionable insights and tailored recommendations for each customer, ads the research group.

Many important functions, such as connect, collect, and compute, will be powered by the performance of AI chipsets. They provide the ability of learning from both users and the environment without the need to utilize explicitly programmed algorithms.

AI chipsets are able to detect hidden patterns in new data and perform actions with customized approaches based on specific situations. They’ll allow devices and systems to better understand the surrounding environment and user preferences to optimally execute specific functions, according to Research and Markets.

