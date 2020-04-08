L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, say they’ve launched a new series of Ethernet and USB cables that feature Glenair’s 801 Series Mighty Mouse Connector on one end of the assembly. These tactical assemblies are built to USB 2.0, Category 5e or Category 6 standards.

At just half the size and weight of a D38999 connector, the Mighty Mouse connector is specified on hundreds of mission-critical interconnect applications worldwide and has become the de facto high-performance connector solution for many former users of the D38999 connector, according to L-com Product Manager Dustin Guttadauro.

L-com’s Mighty Mouse assemblies are built with low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) or PVC jackets and are offered with either a male or female Mighty Mouse connector to a standard RJ45 or USB type-A connector. The Mighty Mouse connectors are IP67-rated even when unmated and offer superior lock-down and grounding characteristics when compared to standard connectors, says Guttadauro. All assemblies are shielded for EMI/RFI resistance and are suitable for outdoor use.

L-com’s new Ethernet and USB Mighty Mouse Cable Assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantities.

Like this: Like Loading...