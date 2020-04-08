Apple has released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, which offers a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS.

It allows you a preview of the latest advances in Safari web technologies, including HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Safari Technology Preview includes the most recent version of WebKit, the rendering engine that powers Safari. You can update Safari Technology Preview right from the Mac App Store. Updates occur every few weeks and include the most recent version of WebKit.

Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app that works side-by-side with the current version of Safari, so you can continue to use and reference the current release.

