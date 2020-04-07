The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Photo 1.2, an update to the photo editor for the iPad.

The upgrade introduces support for editing photos using a Magic Keyboard, trackpad, or mouse, lets you work in Pixelmator Photo and any other app side by side using Split View, adds a way to match the look and style of different photos using machine learning, and more. Pixelmator Photo 1.2 also adds the Core ML-powered ML Match Colors feature, which lets you instantly match the style of one photo to another.

Pixelmator Photo 1.2 is available today exclusively from the App Store as a free update for existing users or for US$4.99 for new customers. It requires iOS/iPadOS 11 or later and a compatible iPad.

