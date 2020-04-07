The smart augmented reality (AR) glasses market worldwide is projected to grow by 17.1 million units through 2025, driven by a compounded growth of 109.3%, according to Research and Markets.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market, according to the research group. Poised to reach over seven mill units by the year 2025, they’ll “bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth,” says Research and Markets.

Representing the developed world, the U.S. will maintain a 120.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 301,000 units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5-6 years. Over 744,000 units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, AR glasses will reach a market size of 423,000 units by the close of the analysis period, says Research and Markets. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 103.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 million units in terms of addressable opportunity.

