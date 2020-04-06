Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has launched its the Outback series, a new line of biodegradable rugged case protection. The company has applied its proven design approach while also thinking to the future.

The Outback series provides an ergonomic design with rugged protection. With value beyond protection, the brand is taking steps to push forward to inspire awareness and influence change towards a more sustainable future. In addition to the Outback series being 100% compostable bioplastic, UAG has also improved the Outback series packaging using zero plastic and 100% recyclable materials.

The $39.95 Outback series is made of 100% compostable bio-plastic and boasts a raised camera bevel for additional protection is compatible with the Phone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Like this: Like Loading...