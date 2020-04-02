Apple plans to subsidize repairs provided by Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASP), so long as they comply with social distancing measures in the U.S. and Canada, reports MacRumors.

All Apple Stores outside of Greater China remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, lots of folks have turned to third-party shops, including AASPs, to keep their Apple devices up and running. In an effort to encourage social distancing measures, Apple told providers in its AASP network that it will begin offering subsidies for repairs provided on a pickup and drop-off basis in the U.S. and Canada.

The AASP program is designed for companies interested in offering in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair service for any Apple product. Qualifying companies can gain access to Apple genuine parts, tools, training, service guides, diagnostics and resources to perform these repairs.

Companies, organizations, and universities and colleges in regions where Apple has a direct service presence may apply to become an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

