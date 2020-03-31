MacXDVD Software has released a new version of MacX Video Converter Pro, its flagship HD video converter for macOS.

The upgrade brings new capabilities to download AV1 content from YouTube and other online sites and decode AV1 codecs into other formats. AV1 is an emerging royalty-free video codec that is designed to replace HEVC and VP9 for the same 4K quality “at an average of 30% better compression efficiency.”

MacX Video Converter Pro is normally priced at US$59.95. However, between now and April 20, you can get a free copy.

