Apple has updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for macOS to version 10.0. The “iWork” app updates can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.

Here are Apple’s release notes for Pages, its word processor:

° Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.

° Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

° Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

° Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.

° Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

° Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.

° Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

° Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Here are Apple’s release notes for Numbers, its spreadsheet app:

° Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.

° Apply a color to a background of a sheet.

° Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

° Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

° Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

° Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.

° Add a drop cap to text in a shape.

° Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Here are Apple’s release notes for Keynote, its presentation creation app:

° Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

° Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

° Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

° Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned template chooser.

° Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

° Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

° Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

° New “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation

Like this: Like Loading...