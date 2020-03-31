Apple Configurator 2 — a free utility that “makes it easy to deploy iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Apple TV devices in your school or business” — has been updated to version 2.12 with several improvements, including support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro. According to Apple the new version:

• Added support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro

• Allow access to websites using TLS 1.0 and 1.1

• VPN: Configure Provider Designated Requirement for Custom SSL connection type

• VPN: Configure network options for Cisco, Juniper, Pulse, F5, SonicWall, Aruba, CheckPoint, and Custom SSL connection types

• Send all traffic through VPN

• Exclude local networks.

