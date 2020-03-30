Technavio says the computing mouse market is poised to grow by US$1 billion through 2023.

The research group says the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments, according to Technavio.

Demand for wireless mice from gamers and businesses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market, adds the research group. Apparently, increasing demand for ergonomic mice as one of the prime reasons driving the computing mouse market growth during the next few years.

Like this: Like Loading...