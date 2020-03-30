The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 1.6, codenamed Magenta, an update to its Mac image editor.

The update adds a color picker, includes the ability to quickly choose colors using hex color codes and makes it possible to select multiple objects by simply dragging over them. Along with these changes, Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta brings some significant performance improvements, adds the ability to more easily see RGB color codes, includes a way to view recently used fonts, and features y other improvements and fixes.

Pixelmator Pro 1.6 Magenta is available today from the Mac App Store. It’s free for existing users and US$39.99 for new customers. An upgrade discount is also available to owners of the original Pixelmator through the Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle, also available from the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro requires macOS High Sierra or later and a Metal-compatible graphics card.

