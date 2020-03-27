The rising trend of connectivity by exploiting potential of wireless technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with the wearables of today’s age are expected to drive the growth of wearable medical devices market globally, adds Absolute Markets Insights (www.absolutemarketsinsights.com).

The adoption of connected devices owing to advancements in technologies such as IoT, 5G and other wireless communication technologies has become a vital aspect of survival in today’s digital age, adds the research group.

IoT is a communication network between billions of devices connected through internet facilitating collection and transmission of data. The integration of IoT in medical wearable devices has facilitated remote monitoring of different vital signs and health statistics. The advantage of IoT enabled wearable medical devices is that they provide individuals with better control over their health outcomes.

Absolute Markets Insights says the increase in the number of people with chronic medical conditions and the increase in the geriatric population are primarily driving the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services globally. The RPM, also known as homecare telehealth, is a process where patients can use a mobile medical device to perform a routine test and send this data in real time to healthcare professionals. Implementing RPM can improve chronic disease management by measuring critical risk indicators such as glucose, blood pressure and alike. For instance, VivaLNK, a healthcare solutions provider, delivers IoT based platforms for delivering remote patient monitoring and in-patient care services.

Absolute Markets Insights says that, thus, increasing adoption of IoT enabled devices are expected to drive the growth of wearable medical devices globally owing its advantages over conventional methodologies.

