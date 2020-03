Cisdem has updated its Cisdem Document Reader for Mac (https://www.cisdem.com/document-reader-mac.html) to version 5.2.0.

The app allows you to view, convert, export, and print files in such formats as PDF, WordPerfect, WPS, XPS, OXPS, Visio, DjVu, and Winmail.dat. Version 5.2.0 refines memory usage and fixes some glitches.

Cisdem Document Reader requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs $29.99; a demo is available for download.

