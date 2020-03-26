OWC has responded to Apple’s new product announcement with confirmation that the OWC product line “will allow customers to take their new Apple items to the max, for much lower than factory cost, and OWC connectivity solutions will keep them connected anywhere.”

Apple’s new offerings include the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. With those new items variously featuring pro cameras, faster speeds, longer battery life and/or a 100% recycled aluminum chassis, OWC is emphasizing their full line of docking solutions, external storage and memory.

