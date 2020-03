Apple has updated its Apple Developer app to version 8.1. The app allows developers to:

° Browse news, developer stories, and informative videos.

° Catch up on videos from past events and download them to watch offline.

° Enroll in the Apple Developer Program in supported locales.

Version 8.1 allows developers to:

° Watch videos at multiple playback speeds.

° Interact with the full video transcripts.

° Share stories from the Discover tab and view them on the web.

Like this: Like Loading...