OWC has announced the latest edition of itsMercury Elite Pro external storage system for Mac, PC, Linux machines, Smart TVs, and PS4 and Xbox consoles.

The 3.5-inch USB 3.2 5Gb/s hard drive system is a modern day workhorse, delivering real-world performance up to 283MB/s and capacities up to 16TB to keep pace with the demands of everything from video editing projects, critical business data, and irreplaceable personal content to expanding PS4/Xbox One game storage and enjoying music/video content via a Smart TV.

The Mercury Elite Pro comes in a rugged, solid aluminum enclosure holding a high-performance 3.5-inch 7200RPM hard disk drive with up to 16TB capacity. It can be used for a variety of personal and business needs including pro-level video editing projects, Time Machine and File History backups of important data, migrating data from an existing machine to a new computer, expanding game storage of console gaming systems, or just freeing up space on a computer’s internal drive to improve performance.

The Mercury Elite Pro’s fanless brushed aluminum chassis provides maximum heat dissipation to run quietly and cool, while the shock isolation design keeps the drive and your data safe and protected. It fits discreetly on any desktop with the included vertical orientation stand or place it horizontally with the included non-skid rubber feet.

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro external storage system is available now at MacSales.com in capacities from 1TB to 16TB with prices starting at $109.00, or as an add-your-own drive 0GB enclosure for $49.

